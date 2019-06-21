VIDEO: Yoga for inner strength and peace : Mandalik

GAURAV PARDESHI

NASHIK: From the birth to the last breathe, yoga should be an all pervasive entity of one’s life. Benefits of yoga are many and they help each person in a different way. Many people find that it helps them to relax; others find themselves feeling healthier and more energetic, stated Yog guru Vishwasrao Mandlik, Yog Vidyadham, Nashik while speaking to Deshdoot Times on the eve of International Yoga Day, today.

There is lot of enthusiasm seen about the International Yoga Day, not only in India but all around the world.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21 since its inception in 2015 as proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

Speaking about the rich tradition of Yog, Mandalik, said, “Yog finds its tracing to 7,500 years when Rushi Yogavasistha had narrated the fundamentals of yog to Lord Ram during the period of Ramayana”. It is an ancient technique to corellate the body and the mind.

Speaking about the 8 types of Yog, Mandalik referred to Rushi Patanjali who described the types as the basic stages. These are : Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dhyana, and Samadhi.

Yama the first type deals with one’s ethical standards and sense of integrity, focusing on our behavior and how we conduct ourselves in life. Niyama, has to do with self-discipline and spiritual observances. Asanas, is the postures practiced in yoga. In the yogic view, the body is a temple of spirit, the care of which is an important stage of our spiritual growth. Pranayama, is generally translated as breath control, this fourth stage consists of techniques designed to gain mastery over the respiratory process while recognizing the connection between the breath, the mind, and the emotions., Pratyahara, means withdrawal or sensory transcendence. It is during this stage that we make the conscious effort to draw our awareness away from the external world and outside stimuli. Dharana – having relieved ourselves of outside distractions, we can now deal with the distractions of the mind itself. Dhyana – meditation or contemplation, Ashtanga, is the uninterrupted flow of concentration.