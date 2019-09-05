US lauds India’s move to declare Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed as ‘terrorists’

NEW DELHI:

The United States has welcomed the Indian government’s decision to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Toiba founder Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and Dawood Ibrahim as individual terrorists.

“We stand with India and commend it for utilising new legal authorities to designate four notorious terrorists Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi & Dawood Ibrahim. This new law expands possibilities for joint US-India efforts to combat the scourge of terrorism,” the United States Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) said in a tweet.

The Centre on Wednesday formally declared India’s most wanted men — Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim, Zaki Ur Rahman Lakhvi and Hafeez Saeed as banned terrorists under the amended Unlawful Activity Prevention Act (UAPA).

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith.

The newly introduced Section 35 in the Act empowers the Central Government to notify the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the Act if it believes that the person is involved in terrorism.