Two youths drown in pond in Konambe village area of Sinnar taluka

Nashik:

Two college youths who went swimming in a pond were drowned at the Konambe village area in Sinnar taluka of the district. According to police sources, the deceased youths identified as Vijay Madhukar Warungsay (19) and Ganesh Bhaskar Warungsay (19), both residents of Konambe village in Sinnar tehsil drowned Thursday evening.



The work of the Samruddhi highway is underway at Konambe shivar and the production of rocks for this highway is also being done at this place. The underground stones being removed for the Samruddhi highway had created a pond which was filled with rainwater.



The two youths had gone swimming in the pond when the mishap occurred. A bystander saw them drowning and screamed for help. Hearing this, a security guard of the Samruddhi construction site rushed to the spot, but could not avert the tragedy.

The local people started their own search operation for the boys. Meanwhile, fire brigade team from Sinnar Nagar Parishad and other swimmers from Pandurli rushed to the spot and they recovered the bodies after two hours search. The bodies were sent to the Sinnar Nagar Palika hospital. Sinnar police registered sudden death case and further investigation is on.