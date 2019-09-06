Revenue employees strike work, begin indefinite stir

NASHIK:

Routine work was paralysed at the offices of divisional revenue commissionerate, district collectorate and tehsils on taluka level on Thursday as hundreds of revenue department employees, mostly members of Nashik District Revenue Employees Association, did not report for duty and took part in the State-wide stir.

Since more than 900 staff at the Collectorate and other revenue offices throughout the district were absent, several sections wore a deserted look. Hundreds of revenue employees gathered at its revenue union office in the city and registered their protest by announcing an indefinite strike from Thursday till their demands are met.

State general secretary Narendra Jagtap, district president Dinesh Wagh, general secretary Ganesh Lilke, working president Tushar Nagare, treasurer Ramesh More, P Y Deshpande, Jeevan Aher, Yogesh Naik and Arun Tambe among hundreds participated in the stir.

A total of 921 employees on Thursday went on an indefinite strike including 815 from the district which include clerk: 331, upper clerk: 217, drivers: 35, Peons: 172, Nayab tehsildars: 43 and others: 17, besides over 106 employees from the revenue commissionerate including upper clerk: 41, clerk: 33, peons: 16 and nayab tehsildars: 6.

The state revenue employees have raised their key 18 demands which are still pending for the last six years even though the govt had given its “in principle” approval to it.

To catch the attention of the government for their various long-pending demands, the revenue staff had then resorted to six different types of agitations on various platforms including entrance gate agitation, Ghantanaad, wearing of black ribbons, extra hour work on Kranti Diwas, mass leave on August 28 and a token strike on Aug 31.

Key demands

5% reservation in MPSC exam

Rs 4600-grade pay for Nayab Tehsildar

Clerk to be renamed as Revenue Assistant

New pay scale for upper clerk category

Peon to Talathi – Promotion hierarchy

Posts approval as per Dangat Committee report

5% reserved posts for revenue staff

Implementation of old pension scheme

Transfer rights for divisional commissioners

Cashless mediclaim facility