Revenue dept unveils SPEED system

NASHIK:

Best performing employees and officials from Revenue Department have been felicitated on Tuesday to mark Revenue Day which is celebrated on August 1 every year. An unique system Scheme for Performance Evaluation and Expedition Disposal (SPEED) was also unveiled on the occasion.

Owing to heavy rains and severe flood situation in parts of the state in the first week of August, the revenue department could not take its time out from its routine work and relief measures, and therefore unwillingly had to postpone its employee felicitiation programme to September 3.

The felicitation programme held at Niyojan Bhawan in the collectorate was chaired by the divisional commissioner (Nashik) in key presence of the district collector, addl district collector and employees and officers from the collectorate and revenue departments. Resident dy district collector Ramdas Khedkar anchored the felicitation function by underlining the importance of revenue department.

Meanwhile divisional commissioner Rajaram Mane unveiled a consolidated system Scheme for Performance Evaluation and Expedition Disposal (SPEED) containing different unique initiatives taken by the administration. This unique system persistenly evaluate the working of the officers and employees and help to bring under one umbrella various programmes for its speedy redressal.

The SPEED is not in force at the district collectorate since September 1. In his presidential speech, Rajaram Mane hailed the contribution of the revenue department in the effective implementation of various programmes and policies of the government, while disrict collector Suraj Mandhare expressed the need for a change in self in order to fulfil high expectations of a new generation. The department must effectively use latest technology and ensure that each and every step taken is for the benefit of the grassroots.