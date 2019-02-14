Recruits turn Gunners at passing out parade

NASHIK: 272 Gunner recruits were sworn in to become young soldiers and join the Regiment of Artillery in an impressive Passing Out Parade (POP) ceremony at the Umrao Singh parade ground at Artillery Center, Nashik Road on Thursday.

The parade was reviewed by Major General Ashim Kohli, SM, Additional Director General (Strat Movement), in an impeccable ceremony. The smartly attired and well turned out recruits gave a fine display of their professional training and marching in front of the Reviewing Officer.

A total of 272 cadet gunners took the final step out of the Artillery Center, after completing their 42 weeks of training to be inducted as gunners of the India Army. During training, the recruits were imparted knowledge on Drill, PPT, BPET, Firing, RECT CAMP, Assault, Trade test, etc

Not only did the recruits portray their preparedness as trained soldiers, but also showed a sense of pride.

The parade was led by parade commander Suraj Patil and first Toli commander Dharmesh Yadav (1 TRG REGT), second in commander Ganesh Kadam (2 TRG REGT), third in commander Rushikesh Salunke, fourth in commander Sandeep Rathod and fifth in commander Shravan Kumar.

Keeping with the age-old traditions, they were administrated the oath of allegiance and devotion to duty by the religious teachers. It was a moment of proud for the parents and recruits who took the oath for dedicating their lives in the service of the nation. Parents of the recruits were also honoured by the commemorative batch during the ceremony.

The recruits were then awarded for their achievements in different categories. Recruit gunner Selva Kumar was adjudged as the overall best recruit. Meanwhile, recruit operator Amol Gamane made announcements.

Awards and Accolades

Best in Drill Trg – Suraj Patil

Best in Physical Trg – Arvind

Best in Weapon Trg – Sukhwinder Singh

Best in GNR – Selva Kumar B

Best in Tech Asst. – Bhupendra Sharma

Best in OPR – Aniket Patil

Best in DMT – Murli Kumar M

Best in TDN – Jaikumar

Overall Best R/TA – Selva Kumar B