Rains likely to visit again

NASHIK:

The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has predicted that the rains in the district will be revived as the conditions again become favourable for it. The weather department has predicted that the district will receive heavy to very heavy rains in isolated places, while the city areas will receive moderate rains. The isolated areas in Ghat section will receive heavy rains for the next five days.

It has predicted in the weather forecast that there is a possibility of light to medium rains in the urban and developed areas of the district, while the isolated areas and Ghat sections like Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Peth, Surgana and other tehsils will receive heavy to very rainfall.

Also, the IMD said that the maximum temperature will be staying in between 29-31 degree Celsius and minimum temperature will stay in between 20-22 degree Celsius. The sky will be mostly cloudy and the wind speed will remain around 10-13 km per hour, for the next five days.

The weather department has also given a warning for the next two days. The department has said that there is a possibility of very heavy rains in isolated areas especially Ghat section in the district.