PM to witness descent of Chandrayaan-2, says he has been enthusiastically tracking all updates

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be at Bengaluru on Friday midnight to witness the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 on to the Lunar South Pole, said he has been ‘regularly and enthusiastically tracking’ all updates relating to the mission.

‘I am extremely excited to be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India’s space programme. Youngsters from different states will also be present to watch those special moments! There would also be youngsters from Bhutan,’ Mr Modi said in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister urged everyone to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan – 2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole and share photos on social media, adding that he will re-tweet some of them too.

‘I have been regularly and enthusiastically tracking all updates relating to Chandrayaan – 2 since it was launched on 22nd July 2019. This Mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity. Its success will benefit crores of Indians,’ he said.

Modi will also be interacting with the winners of the Space Quiz conducted for students of grades 8th to 10th across India during the event, according to a statement here on Friday.

As a Prime Minister who has a deep appreciation of science and its achievements, his visit to ISRO would be a boost to the morale of Indian Space scientists and would encourage youth to develop an innovative mind and inquiring spirit.

Showing his personal interest in the Chandrayaan-2 Mission, Modi termed it as ‘Indian at heart, Indian in spirit!

“The youngsters with whom I will watch the special moments from the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru are those bright minds who won the ISRO Space Quiz on MyGov. The large scale participation in this Quiz showcases the interest of the youth in science and space. This is a great sign!”, Modi said.

ISRO, in a statement, said, “The lander Vikram is scheduled for a powered descent between 0100 and 0200 hrs IST on September 7, 2019, which will then be followed by touch down of Lander between 0130 and 0230 hrs IST.’

Special pujas will be performed at the famous Thingalur Chandran (Moon) temple, one of the nine Navagraha temples, in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu in the evening, praying for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-2’s Lander Vikram on the moon’s south pole.