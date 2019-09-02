PM Modi to get award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

NEW DELHI:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with yet another award by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He will receive the award during his visit to the Unites States.

MoS PMO, Jitendra Singh on Monday made the announcement and said, ‘Another award, another moment of pride for every Indian as PM Modi’s diligent and innovative initiatives bring laurels from across the world. PM Modi to receive award from Bill Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan during his visit to the United States.’

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or the Clean India Mission, was one of the first few ambitious projects that PM Modi launched in his first term at the Centre in 2014. The project was launched as an ode to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on October 2, 2014.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan aimed to make India ‘Open Defecation Free’ by 2019 and it had set out with a 5-year target to build 9 crore toilets. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is a private foundation owned by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates.