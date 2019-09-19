PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Mah; hails CM Devendra Fadnavis as youth icon

NASHIK:

Sounding poll bugle in Maharashtra, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the people to hand the reins of power in the hands of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for a second term. PM Modi was here on Thursday to address a public rally on the concluding day of CM Fadnavis’ three-phased Maha Janadesh yatra.

The rally comes just ahead of the announcement of the election dates in the State. He hailed CM Fadnavis as a youth icon. Addressing a huge rally, the PM said that under Fadnavis’ stellar leadership, Maharashtra has seen unparalleled progress and stability.

“Crores of people blessed Devendra Fadnavis in his 4,000-km state-wide tour. Maharashtra people have decided to bless only those who will work as per expectations,” he told. Despite not having a full majority, we (BJP) gave a stable government in Maharashtra, he remarked.

The PM further said that in the first term, the government had promised electricity to every household which is now a reality. He noted that that farmers in-country, including Maharashtra, are getting income support under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

He further said that in the coming days, the government is working on a project to provide water to every household. PM Modi appealed the crowd to vote for a majority government to enable it to take strong decisions.