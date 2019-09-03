People’s perspective towards the leopard is pathetic; Role of media important for forest dept: DCF Phule

NASHIK:

The incidents of leopard sighting and their encounters with humans are increasing. The leopard sighting incidents are on the rise in residential areas. The sighting incidents are rising, especially at areas like Sinnar, Niphad, Igatpuri and other parts where residential colonies and forests are closely attached. The encounters are mostly taking place in the Nashik West zone of the forest department. The Deshdoot Times investigated about the rising incidents with the Deputy Conservator Forest (DCF), Nashik West, Shivaji Phule.

The DCF Phule told Deshdoot Times that there is no such thing that the population has increased of the leopard. It may have increased in this particular part of Nashik, which is a good thing. But in the global scenario, the leopard is an endangered species and their number has come down. If it is increasing here, the people should cherish it.

“The encounters are increasing as the residential areas are now invading their land, the jungle land. If we capture their rightful jungle where we think they should go.

The encounters are unavoidable with the leopard. The leopard is the most adaptive animal of nature. It adjusts itself with its surrounding. The leopard has learned to survive in such conditions; it is we that should adapt. We have to accept the situation and should work for the conservation of the animals”, said Phule

He added, “There are many types of research that show that the leopard attacks humans only if it senses any harm from it. Whenever we are conducting the rescue operations, we see the reactions of the people towards the animal and they are pathetic. The people whenever saw the animal try to attack it with sticks and whatever thing they get in their hands. Recently, numbers of videos were also got viral that the people are lynching the leopard, tigers and various wild animals. This should not be happening.”

The official also explained that the role of media also becomes very important, especially for the forest department. The image of the animal is created by the media. After all the years of experience, I can say that the media here in Nashik is very wise and covers the animal-related stories as it should be.