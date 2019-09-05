Now passengers can get information about buses running late

NASHIK:

Bus operator staff can update and peacefully answer passenger phone calls now. Staff can now answer the questions about location, delay, expected arrival time of every bus at every boarding point. Taking cognizance of inconvenience causing to bus passengers on account of buses running late due to multiple factors, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to update the passengers about the buses running behind schedule.

The state transport has ordered divisional offices to inform passengers about the delay in bus arrival/departure and if necessitates make an alternative transport arrangement for the aggrieved passengers.

As per the orders issued, the ST divisional offices have been told to initiate prompt action about informing the passengers about the bus delays ensuring that no further complaints will be received from the passengers.

The ST control unit will keep a track of the bus running behind schedule due to situations such as traffic, road closures, weather, vehicle breakdowns etc and will intimate the same to the passengers.

In Nashik, the MSRTC has installed vehicle tracking system and also the PIS system- A passenger information system (PIS) is an automated system for supplying users of public transport with information about the nature and state of public transport service, through visual, voice or other media. This present system can update the passengers about the bus status, bus trips.

It has been noticed that the traffic control division was not giving prior intimation to the passengers about the buses running lately from the station. The state transport taking serious note of this has ordered concerned depot manager or the bus officer to notify the change to the passengers and also to the last destination office of the bus trip about the possible delay.