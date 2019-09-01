Type to search

घरकुल प्रकरणातील आरोपींची नाशिकला रवानगी : नातेवाईकांनी फोडला हंबरडा
Deshdoot Times DT City News

NMC’s vigil on strays during the festive season

Gaurav Pardeshi September 1, 2019 9:24 am
NASHIK:

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to keep a strong vigil on stray animals. The civic body has already sent notices to the cattle farm owners in the civic limits. The NMC has requested the cattle farm owners to keep their animals in control during the festive season. The NMC has said that the action of confiscation will be done if such animals are found.

The officials from the corporation have visited 13 spots in the city and have communicated with the farm owners. The notices have also been served to the owners. The officials from the apex body informed that they are taking help of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to cage the stray animals. The NMC has contacted NGOs like Sharan, Panjarpol organization and Nandini Sanstha.

The veterinary medical officer of the NMC, Dnyaneshwar Wagh, informed, “We are going to keep strong control over the situation of strays during the festive season. The corporation has approached NGOs in the city to help the administration to cage the animals. The cattle farm owners have also been served notices. If such a situation of cattle arises, we are going to take strong action against their owners. We are also going to file criminal cases if needed.”

The stray animals in the city are becoming a problem for the residents. Most of the time they create disturbance in vehicular movement. The traffic hotspots like Sarda Circle, Dwarka Circle, Satpur area are mostly affected by the stray animals.

