NMC standing committee meet; Works worth Rs 168 crore approved

NASHIK:

The chairperson of NMC standing committee Uddhav Nimse on Thursday approved a proposal worth Rs.118 crore for tarring of roads, laying of grate and road resurfacing considering that roads in all six divisions of the city in a bad state. As the chairperson also approved various development works in the wards of corporators, works worth a total of Rs. 168 crore were approved in Friday’s standing committee meeting. The record break development works were approved taking into account that the works should not get stuck into the Model Code of Conduct for upcoming state assembly elections.

The most roads in the city and suburban areas are in a bad state due to incessant rainfall in July and August this year. Potholes are seen on the roads in most parts of the city. Taking into account that road works have not done in the last 3-4 years after Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Bharatiya Janata Party had last year demanded to do road works worth Rs. 250 crore.

The then Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna had taken a positive stand over this. After his transfer, Tukaram Mundhe who had taken charge of the post had cancelled works worth Rs. 250 crore. After his transfer, construction department has tabled proposals worth Rs. 115 crore in the first phase, out of the total works of Rs. 250 crore.

Following approval by the standing committee, the way is clear for road works. The work orders will be issued after agreement with the concerned contractor and they will be started after the monsoon, informed the chairperson.

During the discussions, member Sameer Kamble drew attention to road repair in the city and made the house aware with that due to negligence of officials contractors filled up the potholes with soil instead of murrum. As a result, mud was seen on most roads. He suggested providing attention to road repair in future.

The General Body Meeting has passed a proposal that road contractor should look after the maintenance of the concerned road for five years instead of three years. Why it was not implemented, asked Dinkar Patil. If work orders are issued before enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the works will not be stuck in it, suggested the members.

Meanwhile, Dinkar Patil objected a proposal to give NMC shops and platforms on a lease basis through auction. The shops are lying vacant at Shivajinagar and Anandvalli. Provide facilities there and give concession in rent, he suggested. Replying to this, additional municipal commissioner Sonkamble stated that rent cannot be lowered below ready reckoner rates. If space in NMC headquarters can offer free of cost to municipal worker union, why then the administration cannot do some measures about shops, it was asked.

A demand was made that the administration should table information about all assets of the NMC. Thereafter chairperson Nimse ordered to provide information in detail in the next meeting. A total of 60 valve men will be recruited for the water distribution system on a contractual basis for a year. The contract has been given to Sai Swayamrojgar Seva Sahkari Sanstha.

NMC has to spend Rs. 30.57 crore for this. NMC recruited 30 valve men on a contractual basis for the last two years. As the term of the contract is over, 60 valve men will be recruited again. On this proposal, members Santosh Salve demanded to recruit 100 valve men instead of 60 and improve the water distribution system. Chairperson Nimse instructed to recruit necessary valve men. Repair of pipeline, school and monsoon sewage at various places in the city were also approved in the meeting.