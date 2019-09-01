NMC launches the dashboard system

NASHIK:

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has made a dashboard available on the website to get information about the construction permits and the information related to the construction proposal submitted to builders, citizens, and architects under the Auto DCR system. Due to this, the property owners will be understood the procedure of their submitted proposal to the department.

The permission to give citizens, builders and architects their various development permits, building construction permits and other construction-related permits through the town planning department of Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Auto DCR, has been developed by the Nashik Municipal Corporation for maintaining transparency, accuracy and mobility in development permits and building construction permits and the online building permit application. The NMC is informed of the various development permits and building construction permits presented to the citizens, builders and architects. A dashboard has been made available on www.nmc.gov in under the build plan.

Using this dashboard, citizens can get information about the receipt, process, acceptance of development proposal submitted to the Nashik Municipal Corporation. The corporation has also informed that all citizens can view the working information online.