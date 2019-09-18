Nashikites faced inconvenience due to Mahajanadesh Yatra

NASHIK | NEHA GAIKWAD

Deshdoot digital team covered Chief Minster Devendra Fadanvis’s rally from different areas. Citizens faced a lot of inconvenience because of this motorcycle rally. Unnecessarily citizens had to face many problems like traffic jam and roads were closed almost for an hour.

For one person the road should be closed is totally wrong. You can not take citizens granted for one rally. They are misusing their power.

-Ankit Pawar

Due to this rally, I had to go from a long routine and I was stuck in the traffic jam for a half-hour. If they wanted to arrange a rally first they should think about the citizen and what they will have to face for their one rally.

-Kartik Shinde

I am a college student while going home all road was closed and also public transport like autos and buses. So all the students that to face inconvenience.

-Vinod More

Actually I came here in CCM due to I also got to see the rally and I enjoyed it. I was glad to see our CM Devindra Fadnavis. I was a great experience for me.

-Pushpa Bhagat