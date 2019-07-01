LS election expenditure bills worth Rs. 10 crore cleared

NASHIK: After smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections for Nashik and Dindori constituencies, election branch is working to clear the expenditure bills for the process. So far, it has cleared bills worth Rs. 10 crore. An honorarium of employees, fare of ST and expenditure over webcasting are among them.

The election branch and other related personnel were working 24/7 for smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections. Around, 30,000 human resources were utilised for Nashik and Dindori constituencies. In addition, election branch has to spend expenditure on large scale to provide basic facilities at a voting centre, repair of a warehouse at Ambad, the appointment of security guards for the safety of electronic voting machines and expenditure over the vehicles which hired on a rental basis.

The election branch hired a total of 487 ST buses. Rs. 1.29 crore was paid to MSRTC for this. Rs. 40 lakh was spent on the colouring of Ambad warehouse, pandal, electricity system and expenditure on food for employees. Five hundred small and bigger vehicles were hired on a rental basis. Rs. 1 crore had been paid as fare for them. Rs. 90 lakh was spent on diesel and petrol.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India had made live webcasting of ten voting centres in Lok Sabha constituencies. This contract was offered to BSNL. A bill of Rs. 63 lakh was paid to it for providing live webcasting service.