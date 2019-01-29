Deshdoot Times initiative : Managing Exam Stress, Approach 10th std exam positively, students told

Nashik: Considering that the 10th standard exams are nearing and that students are reeling under exam pressure. Deshdoot Times took an initiative of approaching the students and helping them deal and manage the stress.

In a programme titled ‘Managing Exam Stress’, Deshdoot Times, on Tuesday February 29, 2019 reached to about 350 students at MVPS’ Janta Vidyalay at Satpur and spoke to students.

Talking to the 10th standard students, Executive editor of Deshdoot Times and also a psychologist told the students that 10th standard exam is like any other exam they have given in their school life. There is nothing to fear about it.

She emphasized that while this exam opens the doors to career paths, it has to be approached positively and not with pressure. She told the students to build confidence about the preparation they have made so far.

“Long study hours at night or very early unearthly hours in the morning are not called for. Make a proper realistic time table and utilize the day time properly and take adequate sleep. Eat well and keep proper schedule”.

Dr Balajiwale also told the students to recollect what they had learnt through the year with a positive approach and not fear failing. “This is not the exam of your person. It is the exam of the subject that you have learnt”.

She told them that it is important to relax and taught them a few techniques including deep breathing. She addressed the fears like ‘what if I fail?’ , ‘what if I forget at the time of exam?”, “what if I do not get enough time to write?”, “what if I get less marks?” She told the students to instead focus on the task at hand and think of all the efforts they have taken through the year.

She asked them to stay calm and keep tension at bay. She also told the students to read well to become aware persons in life. The school teachers and team from Deshdoot was present for the guidance lecture.