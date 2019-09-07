New Motor Vehicle Act: Hiked fines will be recovered after notification: Chougule

NASHIK:

The recovery of fine as per provisions of the new amended Central Motor Vehicle Act will not be started immediately. It will be recovered after notification regarding this by the state government, clarified deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Pournima Chougule. Emphasis will be given on awareness about this among citizens, she informed.

The new provisions in the Central Motor Vehicle Act have come into force in the country from September 1. The city traffic branch had started preparations to recover the fine as per these provisions, however, a notification regarding this has not received yet from the state government. As a result, recommendations about the charging of hiked tax and fine by Union Road and Transport Ministry has not implemented yet in the state.

The government has hiked fine to reduce the number of accidents. The ministry has recommended hiking vehicle registration tax and fine. However, the powers to make a decision about these recommendations have been given to the state government. As it is improper to recover a huge fine from the drivers, the state transport department has prepared a note about this and sent it to the legal and justice department. The final decision about this will be taken after receiving opinions from the department.

The provisions regarding the hike in fine have not implemented yet in Maharashtra considering disappointment against the government on the face of state assembly elections. Though the decision of the central government has come into force in the country, the state government is allowed to fix the charges of fine.

The city traffic branch will implement the new Act after receiving the notification. It has started to set up boards in the city to create awareness among people about the new amended Act. The amount of fine has been hiked as per the amendments in the Motor Vehicle Act to discipline the errant drivers.

The action will be taken against errant drivers after receiving the notification regarding the implementation of the new Act. The new Motor Vehicle Act has come into force in the country from September 1. At present, the city traffic branch is creating awareness among Nashikites about the new Act.

– Pournima Chougule, DCP, traffic branch