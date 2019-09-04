Five forts in district to be restored

Prashant Nikale

Nashik: The office of Assistant Director of Archeology (ADA) is going to restore the five forts in Nashik district. The department of archeology of ADA has decided to restore Ankai fort, Tankai fort, Salher fort, Mulher fort and Kharda fort which fall under Nashik circle. The forts will get basic restoration works and basic infrastructure facilities.

The forts are selected on the basis of the structures available at them for the restoration. Many of the forts in the district are in degraded condition; they are out of condition to be restored.

The government has allotted fund of Rs 5 crore for each fort after the proposals were tabled by the ADA Nashik. The works of restoration have already begun on forts. A fund of Rs 4 crore has already been spent on the restoration works of Tankai fort.

The Assistant Director of Archeology, Vilas Wahane, informed, “The forts are needed the basic restoration works. The tourists visit in a large number to these forts and it was necessary that the parts of wall or structures which are collapsed should get their original shape. The Ankai-Tankai, Salher-Mulher are the two twin forts which are selected including the Kharda fort of Ahmednagar district which is falls under Nashik circle.”

“We have restored the forts using the same techniques which were used at the time of constructing the fort. The material is also used of the same quality. The walls restored with Basalt rock and limestone mixture cement, which was used in constructing the forts”, Wahane added.

The archeology department has decided to restore the basic structures of the forts. It includes the wooden doors of the fort and entry gates, retention and protection walls, ridges, the bastion of the fort, rampart walls, etc.

The historic forts of the Nashik which witnessed the history of the great state of Maratha empire will get a new look. The forts which inspire the youngsters through their history will become more interesting after their restoration.