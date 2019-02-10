Election Special: The changing role of social media

GAURAV PARDESHI

NASHIK: The term Social Media can be defined as technology that is intended to reach an audience. The most common platforms of social media include the internet. The general public characteristically depends on social media to access news, ranging from political issues, social issues, entertainment and business news amongst others.

In India, citizens get access to news and information mainly from different media outlets, the most dominant ones being Indian newspapers and news channels. The media further plays an important role in informing citizens about the daily political updates, and therefore achieves an even more central role during the electoral process and campaigns run by different political parties.

Hence, social media is of most importance in the political realm, as it influences public opinion and helps to define and take up crucial issues. Today, social media has become an important tool to keep the powerful in check by seeking transparency for their actions or to address any grievances faced by the general public; which is why the social media is known as the watchdog of democracy.

The Indian society, as we know, has been a witness to a massive growth of social media, and various social media platforms have not only made it easier to connect with people but have also provided a network which has become dominant in discussing the political narrative of our country.

Mass media has also acted as a catalyst for political parties during election campaigns. Deshdoot Times talks some Nashikites and try to identify the role of social media in the upcoming election of 2019.

Nowadays the conversation and connectivity have become so easy because of technology. Social media being a game changer in the upcoming election like the last election. The number of using social media has increased day by day. This is beneficial for the various parties. Mainly the youth is active in the election days.

-Shashikant Gosavi, Student

‘Social media’ is a great option for campaigning. Because it is useful to reach the maximum number of people in less time, because the new generation is using more social media, even our prime minister also so much active on social media like tweeter and facebook page. Today’s young generation believe on social media and decided their view but I appeal to all youngsters to find out what is the truth between all of this.

-Sneha Gurav, Student

Currently, social media is an effective medium to reach people in less time, so that the political leaders and the activists are strongly active on social media. It is possible to reach the public without being directly acquainted with your views. Social media works to create a movement which is an important part of the last election in social media. Therefore, every political party is building an independent IT cell to reach the maximum people.

-Jagdish Bodake, social worker

Social media plays a big role in the 2014 election to Modi the Prime Minister. But now, the whole party and the leaders are closely watching the events happening on social media. In particular, the voter turnout is being tried by the voters on the edge. It is also raising the mechanism to confront the fake news, rumours spread by the opponents about the party about its leader. The reason that social media could turn the winnings back was also in the US elections.

– Abhijeet Gosavi, AAP Youth Wing