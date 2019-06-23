Dog Therapy : For comfort and destressing

GAURAV PARDESHI

NASHIK: Amidst challenges of day to day life and stress, various types of therapies are coming to fore to help people heal. Dog therapy is one gaining attention. “A therapy dog is a dog that is trained to provide affection, comfort and love to people in critical situation. They help heal”, stated Vikrant Deshmukh, dog trainer in the city.

Nowadays, competition is increasing day by day. Various types of stress and negativity affects humans at some point making them nervous, stressful or depressed. In order to decrease stress levels, there is a need of a true companion or who can understand our feelings and give us company and quality time to decrease our stress level. No matter if it is human or a pet. In such a situation dogs have been known to be good healers. Dog therapy is hence gaining attention. Special dogs are trained to be therapy dogs, states Deshmukh.Therapy dogs are subjected to several tests to ensure that they are fit for to become a therapy dog. This test looks at their ability to block out distractions, be comfortable around a variety of people with a variety of disabilities and able to walk through many different areas, he adds.

“Finding a therapy dog is a very tough job. There is one therapy dog per one thousand. Mainly golden retriever and Labrador breeds are used as therapy dogs. In some countries, Rottweiler dogs are also used for therapy. It is necessary that the dog has mild temperament so that he ignores pulling the hair or pulling of the tail. After finding a mild temperament dog, that dog is specially trained by professional trainers. In that training, they train to identify human emotions and respond to those emotions and how to behave with people with mental or physical disorders.

This therapy is also found to be used for people who stammer while speaking or those who cannot expressed their feeling in front of the people, those who remain quite or are emotionally in trauma, people who have lost the interest in life or retired soldiers who have faced the battle and seen bloodshed affecting their minds”, Deshmukh added. Comfort dogs are also known to have been used at airports to help reduce flight anxieties.

Benefits of dog therapy :

* Making you happier, lessening depression, and improving your outlook on life

* Decreasing loneliness and isolation by giving you a companion

* Reducing boredom

* Reducing anxiety because of its calming effects

* Helping children learn empathic and nurturing skills