Devotees not happy with priests, says survey

NASHIK:

The devotees or pilgrims in the City of Temples Nashik are not happy with the priests or pujaris of the temples in the city. A recent survey has revealed that the pilgrims have lots of complaints about the priests. The devotees have vent anger on the various issues like the behaviour of the priests, arrogance among the priests, and misbehaviour with the pilgrims, sloppy management and many more. The Mass Media and Communication department of HPT Arts and RYK Science, students have conducted this survey.

The survey has revealed that around 41 percent of the locals visit temples in festive season. But they have accused that the priests have made the temple as a business hub. The devotees are looted by the priests in the name of pujan or rituals conducted on the Godaghat. Around 73 percent of the devotees have expressed that the coconuts, Prasad or flowers devoted to the God is not used positively or hospitably.

The survey has also revealed that the, 77 percent of the devotees think that the cloths, sarees or other things which are given as offerings to God and Goddesses are provided for resale by the backdoors. While, 62 percent think that the cash offerings are misused as there are no records maintained. The youngsters who participated in the survey have surprisingly have opposed the selfie culture in temples. More than 92 percent youngsters voted against the selfies in temple.

The survey revealed many surprising aspects, as 83 percent thought that VIP entries in temple is against the very culture and it parts the two sections as poor and rich. But only 52 percent have knowledge about the history and names of the temples in city.