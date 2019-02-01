Deshdoot Times LIVE: No tax for annual incomes up to Rs 5 lakh, says Finance Minister

Interim Budget 2019 Live: As per convention, the election year budgets are Union interim budget or a vote on account. Piyush Goyal spoke extensively on issues related to farmers, tax returns and electricity while outlining the steps being made by the.

NASHIK: In a major relief to the middle-class, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday proposed to double the threshold tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh and increased the standard deduction to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000. The proposal will benefit 3 crore middle-class taxpayers, Goyal said while unveiling the Budget proposals for 2019-20. Doubling the threshold exemption limit will increase the burden on the exchequer by Rs 18,500 crore. If an individual invests in the specified tax saving schemes of the government, the effective tax-free income limit will be Rs 6.5 lakh a year, while it may go further up with additional avenues like NPS, medical insurance and home loan interest payment.

‘India is now the fastest highway developer in the world’

“India is now the fastest highway developer in the world. Infrastructure projects like Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Bogibeel bridge which were stuck for years were inaugurated by our government,” Goyal said.

Installed solar generation capacity increased 10 times in the last 5 years

“Our commitment to promoting renewable energy is reflected in our initiative to set up International Solar Alliance; installed solar generation capacity has increased 10 times in last five years; lakhs of new jobs being created by the sector,” Piyush Goyal said.

Mobile data have increased 50 times in the last five years

“Cost of data and voice calls in India is now possibly the lowest in the world; mobile and mobile part manufacturing companies have increased from 2 to 268. SCs are creating digital infra in villages, to convert them into digital villages,” the finance minister said.

Piyush Goyal praises film Uri during the budget speech

“You must have watched the film Uri recently. What fun it was!” said Goyal as leaders cheered for the Vicky Kaushal starrer film. “Single window clearance for shooting films for Indian movie makers. Bollywood provides employment to a large sector. Saw Uri movie, there was such josh in the theatre,” he said.

‘99.54% returns have been accepted without any scrutiny’

“In the last 5 years under all categories of workers, minimum wages increased by 42% which is the highest ever. Simplification of the direct tax system will benefit taxpayers; direct tax reduced and tax interface made simpler and faceless to make life easier; resulting in an increase in tax collections and return filings. 99.54% returns have been accepted without any scrutiny,” Finance minister Piyush Goyal said.

‘Almost all verification of IT returns to be done electronically in 2 years’

“Within almost two years, almost all assessment and verification of IT returns will be done electronically by an anonymized tax system without any intervention by tax officials,” said Goyal.

‘We implemented biggest taxation reform since Independence – GST’

“We implemented GST, The biggest taxation reform since Independence. GST has resulted in increased tax base and ease of trade. Interstate movement of goods has become smooth,” said Goyal.

‘GST has been continuously reduced’

“Group of Ministers examining how prospective house buyers can benefit under GST. GST has been continuously reduced, resulting in relief of 80,000 crore rupees to consumers; most items of daily use for the poor and middle class are now in the 0%-5% tax bracket,” Goyal said.

‘Anti-black money measures brought the undisclosed income of 1.30 lakh cr’

Committed to eliminating the ills of black money; anti-black money measures taken have brought the undisclosed income of about 1.30 lakh crore rupees to the surface; 3.38 lakh shell companies deregistered: Infrastructure Development said, Piyush Goyal.

We are poised to become 5 trillion dollar economy in next 5 years: FM

We are poised to become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next five years, we aspire to become a 10 trillion dollar economy in the next eight years. 18% increase in direct tax collections in 2017-18, 1.06 crore people included in tax base; more than 1 crore citizens filed IT returns for the first time, after demonetization

Youth needs to lead to building Digital India: Goyal

To build a DigitalIndia that reaches every citizen, our youth will lead us in this, by creating innumerable startups and jobs. Build a quality science-based education sector.

‘India will lead the world in energy efficiency’

The finance minister said that making India pollution-free is the government’s vision. “This India will drive on electric vehicles, India will lead the world in energy efficiency and use of renewable energy. Increasing employment opportunities in rural areas,” Piyush Goyal said.

‘Minimum Govt Maximum Governance is the 10th dimension of our vision’

“Healthy India, with distress-free and comprehensive wellness system for all is the ninth dimension of our vision for 2030. Our vision can be delivered by team India, our employees working together. Minimum Government Maximum Governance, with proactive, responsible and friendly bureaucracy, electronic governance is the 10th dimension of our vision for India for 2030: FM Piyush Goyal.

Will place an Indian astronaut in space through our own Gaganyaan

“We are going to place an Indian astronaut in space through our own Gaganyaan. By 2030, we will work towards a comprehensive healthcare system. Our vision cab is realized by Team India by making our nation a minimum government and maximum governance one,” Goyal said.

‘I thank our taxpayers for their valuable contribution to nation-building’

On behalf of all the people of India and our Government, thank all our taxpayers for their valuable contribution to nation-building and for providing a better quality of life to poor and marginalized, Piyush Goyal said.

We maintained the path to establishing a 3% fiscal deficit by 2020

Total expenditure rose by 13%. We maintained the path to establishing 3% fiscal deficit by 2020, said Piyush Goyal.

We have moved to a moderate tax regime: Goyal

“Both tax collection and tax base have shown a significant increase due to government initiatives in recent years, and we have moved to a moderate tax regime, with the high collection,” said Goyal.

Individual taxpayers with annual income up to 5 lakh rupees to get a full tax rebate

“Individual taxpayers with annual income up to 5 lakh rupees to get a full tax rebate, finance minister Piyush Goyal announced during budget 2019,” Piyush Goyal said in a major announcement as people in Parliament cheered.

‘Around 3 cr middle-class taxpayers will get tax exemption’

“So people earning up to Rs 6.5 lakh may not have to pay tax if they make investments in specified savings. This will provide a tax benefit of Rs 18,500 crore to 3 crore people,” he added. Around 3 crore middle-class taxpayers will get tax exemption due to this measure, the finance minister said.

TDS threshold on rental income raised from 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh rupees

TDS threshold on interest on bank and post office deposits raised from 10,000 to 40,000 rupees. TDS threshold on rental income raised from 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh rupees, said Piyush Goyal at interim budget 2019.

India became one common market with the implementation of GST: Goyal

“Benefit of rollover of capital tax gains to be increased from investment in one residential house to that in two residential houses, for a taxpayer having capital gains up to 2 crore rupees; can be exercised once in a lifetime. India became one common market with the implementation of GST,” finance minister Goyal said.