Bring out the spirit of nationality through dance

GAURAV PARDESHI
NASHIK: Energy….enthusiasm….. music…. Songs…colourful drapery, suitable props and the dancing steps brought the nationalistic spirit alive at the Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times interschool dance competition on the theme of nationality on the occasion on Indian Republic Day. Nine schools from Nashik Road participated in the competition held at Maheswari Bhawan hall, on Thursday, January 24, 2019.
Students from standard 4th to 8th from the schools participated in the groups to present the theme of nationality. They put their best foot forward as they danced to the tunes of ‘E watan, mere watan’, ‘Maa Tuze salam”, ‘Sandese aate hain’, ‘Suno gaur se duniya walon’, and other famous songs. While the performances were marked by excellent choreography by teachers the students too were enthusiastic to perform it on stage. Using props like flags, boards, giving social messages like beti bachao, beti padhao, jai jawan, jai kisan, motivating farmers against suicide, applauding the contributions of soldiers, etc., the students built the national spirit well.
Children then got together to join on the floor and dance freely to various songs. The judges for the competition, proficient dancers Jatinder singh Ramgadiya (Chikki) and Darshana Vishvambhar then made all children dance to tunes giving them quick lessons. The environment was fun filled and students enjoyed every moment of it. Participation certificates were given to all the performers and three winners were announced.
The chief guest for the prize distribution programmes Anant Thakare of Aditya Developers appreciated the student’s performance and praised Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times for providing a stage to students to build their talents. Addressing the students, Executive editor of Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times Dr Vaishali Balajiwale, said that like dance is a way to hone creative talents among students, reading will make them better human beings and good citizens. She also said that while mother tongue is important it is also essential to develop multi-language skills and build proficiency in English language as a global language.
General Manager, Advertising Ammol Ghavre, branch manager of Satpura and Cidco Parag Puranik, Nashik Road branch manager Anand Kadam were present on the occasion. The programmed was compared by Sanjay Lolge, Deshdoot and Pooja Tipre from Deshdoot Times.
1 of 13
Winners
1st prize – Abhinav Adarsh school
2nd prize – Anandrushi School
3rd prize – Purushottam English School
Participating schools
Sant Aaisaheb Maharaj English Medium School, Palase
Shrimati. R J Chavan Bitco Girls Highschool, Nashik Road
Purushottam English School, Nashik Road
Abhinav Aadarsh Marathi School, Narayanbapu Nagar
Abhinav Balvikas Mandir, Nashik Road
Anandrushi School, Nashik Road
K J Mehta High School, Nashik Road
Indumati Bhalchandra Joshi Primary School, Chehedi
Samata Samaj Sanchalit Adarsh Vidyalaya, Nashik Road