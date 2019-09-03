Ayodhya Case: SC issues notice to elderly man for threatening lawyer

NEW DELHI:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to an 88-year-old man from Tamil Nadu for threatening a senior advocate for appearing on behalf of the Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim parties in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, issued a notice to retired education officer N Shanmugam and sought a detailed response after hearing the contempt petition filed by Dr Rajeev Dhavan.

“This court issued a notice to the respondent, Shanmugam. Let him file his detailed response on the entire issue. The contempt petition would be heard later,” the bench said. The Court granted two weeks to Shanmugam to respond to the contempt petition.

Dr Dhavan, in his petition, claimed that Shanmugam had allegedly cursed him for appearing on behalf of Muslim parties in the Ayodhya Ram Temple and Babri Masjid land (Title) dispute case.