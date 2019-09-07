Photo Gallery: 412 recruit gunners took final step out

GAURAV PARDESHI

NASHIK:

“Now you all recruiters join our professional Army very soon. On your shoulder, there is a big responsibility to make Indian artillery proud and took a step forward. Dedication in service along with training will make you good soldiers of the Indian Army. Work with devotion and do your best. The best is to serve the society and do so with sensitivity”, Major General Sanjay Thapa, Param Vishist Seva Medal, Additional Directorate General in Directorate of Financial Planning and Colonel Commandant, Regiment of Artillery told the young recruits while addressing the passing out parade at the Umrao Singh parade ground at Artillery Center, Nashik Road-Camp, on Saturday.

A total of 412 cadet gunners took the final step out of the Artillery Center, after completing their 44 weeks training to be inducted as gunners of the Indian Army. During training, the recruits were imparted knowledge on Drill, PPT, BPET, firing, RECT CAMP, assault, trade test, etc.

The recruits displayed a sense of discipline and drill when they marched past to the tune of the drum beats in an impeccable ceremony, the smartly attired and well-turned recruits gave a fine display of their professional training and marching in front of the reviewing officer. Not only did the recruits portray their preparedness as trained soldiers they also showed a sense of pride.

The parade was led by parade commander Recruit Operator Sourav Parihar (2 TRG REGT) and first Toli commander Gangaiyaa N (1 TRG REGT), second in command Kalairasan (2 TRG REGT), third in Command Azharu Din, fourth in command in Ajay Tamang, Kokare Pradip (1 TRG REGT) fifth in command and sixth in command Aditya Sankude (3 AMD TRG REGT).

Keeping with the age-old traditions, they were administrated the oath of allegiance and devotion to duty by the Religious Teachers. It was a proud moment for the parents and recruits who took the oath for dedicating their lives in the service of the nation. Parents of the recruits were also honoured by the commemorative batch during the ceremony.

The recruits were then awarded for their achievements in different categories. Recruit Driver Mechanical Transport Rahul Kunar, 3 Adm and Training Regiment was adjudged as the overall best recruit.

Awards and Accolades

Over All Best Recruit

Recruit Driver Mechanical Transport Rahul Kumar, 3 Adm and Trg Regt

Best Gunner

Recruit Gunner Niku Mani Das, 1 Trg Regt

Best Operator

Recruit Gunner Himanshu Yadav, 2 Trg Regt

Best Technical Assistance

Recruit Technical Assistance Ankit Chorasiya. 2 Trg Regt

Best Driver Mechanical Transport

Recruit Driver Mechanical Transport Rahul Kumar, 3 Adm and Trg Regt

Best in Physical Test

Recruit Gunner Punit Yadav, 1 Trg Regt

Best in Drill

Recruit Operator Sourav Parihar, 2 Trg Regt

Best Tdn

SHGD Savant Akshay, 1 Trg Regt