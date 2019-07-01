Admission for agriculture degree course begins

NASHIK: July 10 is the last deadline to fill up the application form online for first-year degree course of agriculture in agriculture colleges in the state. Time table for admission has been displayed on the website of Maharashtra Agriculture Education and Research Council.

The Council is conducting the admission process for agriculture, gardening course, forestry, fishery, agriculture engineering, food technology, common science and biotechnology courses at four universities in the state. This admission process is being conducted for total 11,730 seats. CET cell cancelled earlier time table due to technicalities and announced a revised time table. July 10 is the last deadline to upload documents after scanning and to fill up forms online. The provisional merit list will be announced on July 15. Following receiving objections online between July 16 to 20, the final merit list will be announced on July 26.