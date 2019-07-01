70 spots in district declared no-selfie zone

NASHIK: The tourists in large numbers visit forts and hilly areas during monsoon season. However, as some failed to take proper precaution while clicking a selfie, they had to lose their lives.

The tourism department has taken a lesson from these and has declared 70 various spots in the district as selfie zone. If tourists try to click the selfie there, action will be taken against them. In addition, 165 selfie zones have also been prepared. Tourists can enjoy taking selfies there.

Following monsoon arrival, the rush of tourists is rising at tourist spots. Meanwhile, the district administration is making a micro plan to prevent any disaster. The tourism department has announced help number and has prepared gingles and posters. Awareness about safety will be created through newspapers, informed joint director, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Ashutosh Rathod while speaking to Deshdoot.

Some photos at Harigarh fort, showing the rush of tourists had gone viral on the social media last week.

Following this, the safety issue of tourists had come to the fore again. On the backdrop of this, district administration will seek information about dangerous spots from taluka level and entry of tourists will be banned there, he also informed.

As tourists try to take selfies at dangerous spots, the help of police control room will be sought to prevent this and efforts are being made for the safety of the tourists. If needed, the help of various departments will be sought, Rathod added.

Principal selfie zones

Nashik: Someshwar temple area, a waterfall near the temple, Ramkund, Tapovan, Pandav Leni, Chamarleni, Navshya Ganpati temple.“ Igatpuri: Borli-Bhavali dam, Ashoka waterfall, Kasara ghat, Tringalwadi fort, camel valley, Ghatandevi, Vipashana centre, Alang-Kulang-Malang, Vaitarna dam, Bhatsa river and dam area.

Trimbakeshwar: Dugarwadi, Pahine, Bramhagiri, Anjneri, Waghera ghat, Torangan ghat, Dabhosa dam.

Niphad: Nandurmadhyameshwar

Kalvan: Saptashrungi Garh