56000 names deleted from electoral roll in district

NASHIK:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deleted as many as 56000 names from the voters’ list in Nashik district after final revision ahead of the state assembly polls. Some of these names were registered multiple times or the concerned voters had died.

The names which have been deleted surfaced after the district election branch on Saturday published final electoral roll which covered 15 assembly segments of the district. The administration has made an appeal to the people to cross-check names and ensure that their names added in the final voter list.

The Model Code of Conduct is likely to be in force by September 15. As per the final electoral roll, a total of 45,24,663 voters across Nashik district will exercise their right to the franchise during the upcoming state assembly elections in October-November.

Compared to general elections 2019, the number of new voters in the district increased by 19,343 which included 11569 female voters and 7835 male. Nashik West assembly constituency recorded the highest number of electorates in the district at 3,98,000, followed by Nashik West where 3,54,000 electorates recorded as per the final roll.

Earlier, the district election branch had undertaken an extensive voter list purification drive in all the 15 assembly segments of the district. Accordingly, it had deleted as many as 56000 duplicate names, as well as names of the deceased voters from the electoral rolls with most of the name removal, occurred in Sinnar assembly segment where altogether 9607 names were deleted on the ground of duplication and deceased person. The election branch had also conducted a special voter registration drive to encourage new voters and increase voting percentage.