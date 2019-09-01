2nd Test: Bumrah’s hat-trick rattles Windies batting

Kingston (Jamaica):

Jasprit Bumrah 6/16 dismantled Windies batting line-up for 87/7 at stumps on day 2 of the final Test here at Sabina Park on Saturday. Rakheem Cornwall 4 off 17 and Jahmar Hamilton 2 off 22 were at the crease at the end of day 2. West Indies trail India by 329 runs with 3 wickets remaining in the 1st innings.

Earlier India were all out for 416 in the first innings with last wicket taken by Holder of Hanuma his 5 wicket in the innings and also completing 100 wickets in Tests. India are in firmly in control of this Test as they lead by a whopping 329 runs, and West Indies are already looking like they will have a tough ask to save this Test, with three whole days remaining.

Jasprit Bumrah’s also struck hat-trick taking wickets of of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in consecutive balls becoming third Indian in history striking a Test hat-trick in the second Test against Windies in Jamaica on Saturday.

Harbhajan Singh (2001 vs Aus) and Irfan Pathan (2006 vs Pakistan) had been the only Indians with hat-tricks in Test cricket before this.

Hanuma Vihari scored his maiden Test century 111 off 225 (16 fours), while Ishant also got his maiden half-century 57 off 80 (7 fours). Others who chipped in were Mayank Agarwal 55 off 127 (7 fours), skipper Virat Kohli 76 off 163 (10 fours).

In reply to India’s 416, Windies started on a disaster losing its their first wicket in form of John Campbell at 9 in 7th over. After that wickets kept falling at regular intervals. 2nd wicket fell of Darren Bravo at 13 in 9th over. 3-13 (Shamarh Brooks, 8.3 ov), 4-13 (Roston Chase, 8.4 ov), 5-22 (Kraigg Brathwaite, 12.5 ov), 6-67 (Shimron Hetmyer, 24.6 ov), 7-78 (Jason Holder, 28.1 ov).