15 restaurants get FDA notice

NASHIK:

The apex body of food monitoring, Food and Drugs Administration (Food) (FDA) has raided three famous restaurants in Nashik city. The action was taken after receiving complaints from the citizens and viral post on social media. The FDA has inspected around 15 restaurants in the city after complaints.

The officials said that the inspections will continue till all the restaurants in city limits are inspected. The food safety officers have targeted the restaurants in the heart of the city. After that, the authorities will target the restaurants on the highways.

The officials from FDA said, “We are targeting the restaurants which are famous among people and are not maintaining the standards as per the standards are given by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The restaurants are served with primary notice and have suggested the necessary changes. If they fail to do so in a given fifteen days we will take action like cancellation of licenses.”

He added that the motive of the FDA is that the food processing units should do the business but the business should be of given standards. The process and the unit in which the food is prepared should maintain the standards. The food which is prepared in a restaurant should be healthy and safe for the people.

As per the first-hand report from the authorities, suggest that the restaurants were lacking cleanliness standards and it was not as per the parameters of the FSSAI. “If the restaurants fail to do so, we will suspend their licenses. We have started a drive against restaurants in the city”, said an FDA official.

He added that people should feel free to complain about restaurants or any food vendor or seller. The FDA will definitely take action. The complaint can be received in any form like call, message, written or just an email.