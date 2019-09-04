Adieu to one and half day Ganapati

NASHIK:

Families celebrating one and half day Ganpati festival bid adieu to the Lord by offering pooja and prayers.

The Ganpati festival began yesterday when families brought home the idols of Lord Ganapati with much fanfare. As per the family tradition some families celebrate one and half day festival with the same fervour and devotion.

Celebrating the Lord’s stay for this short period families performed the pooja on the next day and with a heavy heart took the Lord’s idols for immersion. Many families symbolically did the immersion in the river Godavari and donated the idols at the collection point displaying a sense of eco-friendly celebration. Elsewhere in the city, the festival continues with gaiety.