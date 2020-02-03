Deshdoot Short Film Competition & Festival 2020: Deshdoot conducts workshop on film making

Nashik: A film is nothing but a story which is visualized by someone and comes in a motion picture format. The short film is a small format of the same motion picture but more powerful than a film. The message in the short film is the soul of it and to convey that message is the art of that director.

The short film must have a strong script to execute the message, it was discussed in the short film making workshop conducted by a team of Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times at the Wisdom High International School. The Deshdoot Short Film Competition and Festival will be very soon conducted with nationwide participation.

The challenging short film competition will reach out to the highest skills of the participant as the short film must be of 50 seconds and that too on topic of Civic Sense. The session of the workshop was conducted by director, writer Nishad Wagh.

He guided the students on various aspects of the short film making and interacted with the kids. At the school, Nishad Wagh informed the children about the writing, directing, scripts writing and role of music and content of the film. The students were requested to participate in the short film making competition and compete with the country’s best short filmmakers.

For more information on the Short Film Festival, please log on www.deshdoottimes.com. The videos of competition and workshop are available on YouTube at our YouTube channel daily news gram.