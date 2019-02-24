Deshdoot Samwad Katta: Need for security doctrine

Sandeep Chavan / NASHIK: The need for a comprehensive national security doctrine and a policy to prevent incidents like Uri and Pulwama, addressing root causes of terrorism by setting short term and long term goals and also sorting out J&K problem on administrative level rather than adjudging it s merely an issue of law & order, besides focusing on generation of employment opportunities for Kashmiri youths to blunt out radicalisation and prohibit the sympathisers of separatists groups like Hurriyat Conference from entering into the valley — was highlighted at the panel discussion at Deshdoot Samwad Katta held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Deshdoot office here.

In the wake of Pulwama terror attack in which 44 CRPF jawans martyred, Need for security doctrine the weekly segment of Deshdoot Samwad Katta focused on this sensitive issue which shocked not only the Army but every Indian citizen.

The panel comprised of Major General (R) Cyrus Pithawala, an Ashok Chakra awardee; Brig (R) Jagdishchandra Bagool who served 36 years in Army with most part of his service in J&K and N-E; and Col. (R) Shri Khasagiwale, who served in different parts of the country including J&K, Assam and Punjab and who is also known as a writer now, — deliberated on the measures needed to prevent Pulwama like incident and prevent Pakistan from interfering into our domestic problems like Kashmir.

Deliberating on the present state of Indian Army and possible solutions to neutralize terrorists and terrorism from the Valley, the panel remembered 1971 war in which our brave Armymen had captivated 93,000 Pakistani soldiers, and in a gesture of magnanimity released all of them however, the enemy state who had captured our 50 soldiers did not respond like wise and even today we are fighting for their release unaware of what their plight may be.

The Army had also won strategic Haji Pir pass in the 1965 war, however could not capitalise on it due to the then government’s flexible, unthought of attitude. We gave it away in the Tashkant settlement.

Major General (R) Pithawala said, “We must not forget out national interest while dealing with issues including cricket, cultural tie-ups etc. We released 93,000 captured Pakistani soldiers but could not bargain on our 50 jawans whose whereabouts was not known since then. As far as human rights issues are concerned, we need to change our psyche.

Political, social outfits should stand by and appreciate our decisions like Col. Gogoi episode. We want protection from government and respect from society. We need to set short term as well as long term goals depending upon the situation.

The retired Army personnel were unanimous on declaring Pakistan a terrorist state. “The issue of Pak-sponsored terrorism is on the table of UNSC. We should also table the same in our Parliament to declare Pakistan a terrorist state. We have lost good chances of putting Pakistan in its right place but now is the time of action it should be both including serving ties and also being prepared for war.

If there would be war, there is no doubt India will reign supreme over the neighbour but we must also not forget that it is a irresponsible nation with nuclear weapons and be prepared to fight it out on all fronts with our full might and capabilities” said Brig. (R) Jagdishchandra Bagool.

“The steps taken by the government like raising customs duty on goods from Pakistan to 200%, stripping Pakistan off MFN (Most Favoured Nation) status, blocking of Indus water supply to Pakistan etc are good strategic moves,” said Col. (R) Khasagiwale adding that military action cannot be an immediate resort.

“Pakistan is suffering daily losses of Rs 500 crore in the in its trade to India,” he said adding that Kashmir issue should be sorted out on administrative level and it is not merely a law & order problem. Creation of job opportunites for youths in Kashmir is need of the hour. Symphathisers of separatists should be thrown out of the Valley,” he added.