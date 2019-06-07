Deshdoot Samwad Katta: Emphasis on development in next five years

Nashik: Both newly elected MPs of Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha constituencies looked positive over infrastructural development in Nashik and were seen well aware with development issues in Nashik district. This is a good sign from development point view of the district.

The special Deshdoot Samwad Katta was held in Deshdoot office on Friday. MP Hemant Godse and MP Dr. Bharati Pawar expressed their views mainly over developmental issues in their constituencies. MP Godse has aimed to bring water through a river linking project to Godavari basin, while Dr. Bharati Pawar stated that her priority is mainly to solve water shortage issue. Both MPs said that there focus will be on water, considering industrial development in the district. They also stated to develop tourism sector in the district as it has a huge scope in the district.

The drinking water problem in Nashik as well as Sinnar will be solved as 7 TMC water will be received from Damanganga-Ekdari river linking while 5 TMC water will be received from Vaitarna-Kavda-Devali river linking. 70% work of DPR has been completed, while 90% work of survey has been completed. Follow up is being taken to divert water from rivers in western belt to Godavari basin, MP Godse said.

Dr. Bharati Pawar stated, “As water is a main issue in my constituency, my priority is to solve it. Farming is another imporant issue for me. My focus in next five years to set up agro processing units in the district. Farmers will get good price for their agro produce due to this.

“Nar-Par project will be beneficial for Nashik district. During election it was wrongly stated that the water from this project will be taken to Gujarat.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan have taken efforts to solve this issue. Manjarpada project is also in final stage. We will work more on water issue, she said. Over industrial development in the district, MP Godse informed that in his last five years he took efforts to bring electrical testing lab in Nashik on a 100-acres of land at Saiyyad Pimpri.

This will help in generation of jobs on a large scale. In addition, railway wheel factory was also brought at Eklahare. As railway gives its works on outsource basis, industries here will be benefitted by this factory. Nashik is in second phase of Delhi MIDC Industrial Corridor though it has suffient water, while Aurangabad is in first phase. Efforts will be taken to bring Nashik in the first phase as 70% area in constituency is urban, while 30% area is rural, MP Godse said.

Considering migration of industries to Vidarbha he stated that the electricity rates in the state should be same everywhere. There should be no difference in rates and there will be no subsidy for industries, he added. Over air connectivity, MP Godse said Nashik got connected to 9 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hindon under central government’s Udan scheme.

Considering current crisis in Jet Airays, its service to Delhi was interrupted. However, air service on other routes in regular. Air India, Spice Jet and Indigo Jet will start their services from June 15. Permission for night landing at Ojhar airport will be received till Diwali, Godse informed.

Considering complaints by passengers regarding seating arrangement in new coaches of Panchavati Express, complaint was made to Chennai based coach manufacturing factory and it assured to provide new coaches for Panchavati Express. Nashik-Pune railway route received administrative approval. However, alignment for the route has been changed for faster journey.

The government has sanctioned a fund of Rs. 200 crore for this project. After completion of the survey, this route will get approval, he said. Manmad-Indore railway route is important for the district. There will be priority to get it on the track. Farming and industry will receive momentum after its completion, said Dr. Bharati Pawar.

Religious tourism has a huge scope in Nashik. Central government has sanctioned Rs. 37.5 crore for development of Trimbakeshwar under its PRASAD scheme. Both Nashik and Nagpur are included in Ramayan Circuit. A fund of Rs. 80 crore will be provided for Nashik. Tapovan, Ramshrushti, Ramkund, Kalaram temple and Kavnai will be developed under this. A draft is ready for this, said MP Hemant Godse while speaking over development of tourism sector in the district.

Tourism is a good source of development. With development of Hemadpanthi style temples like Markandeya Rishi temple in Saptashrungi Garh area and in Devalikarad and Dhodambe area, tourism will be grown. If Dhodap, Hatgarh and Ramshej forts should be developed tourism will receive boost. If Surgana and Peth will be developed on the lines of Saputara, this will help in tourism growth. In addition, attention will be provided to nurture innter talent and skills among tribals, said MP Dr. Bharati Pawar.

As a first woman MP of the district, it is a big responsibility for me to do something for women empowerment. Efforts will be taken for this. There is an aim to conduct schemes for this purpose. There will also be priority to reduce malnourishment in the constituency. Efforts will be to make the people in the constituency more healthy, she stated.