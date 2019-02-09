Deshdoot Samwad Katta: Discipline will solve the parking issue

POOJA TIPRE

Nashik: The problem of parking and the traffic rules implementation was highlighted at the panel discussion at Deshdoot Samwad Katta held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Deshdoot office.

The weekly segment of Deshdoot Samwad Katta focused on the parking issue of the city. The panel comprised of Purvi Khadilkar, Rajiv Parekh, businessman, Adv Ajinkya Gite, president of Yuvankur Pratishthan, Ashok Nakhate, Assistant commissioner of police, traffic department and Ravindra Bagul, an officer of NMC.

Starting with the parking issue discussion panel has given their opinion. Ashok Nakhate says we will take initiative and make awareness in the public. But it is not a one-day initiative, it is a long term process. Department has decided the No Parking Zone.

We gave the place for the parking in the Gangapur area. There is no discipline in the parking. We will start the Pay and Park system in the city. That time the people will follow the parking rule. Traffic department will install 1106 cameras on the signal, it will helpful for controlling the traffic and to imbibe discipline.

Nashikites are very positive for any formation, so in the coming period, we will definitely solve the parking issue. Focussing on the traffic and parking problem, Purvi Khadilkar said, Nashik moving to the Smart City. So, the new work has increased.

The traffic department has taken initiative for maintaining traffic in the city. Department put the signals on the square but the people have not followed them. If the traffic department makes awareness among the people with help of advertisement or banner on the crowded area then people will know the rules and it is helpful for maintaining traffic and parking.

“Traffic and parking are connected and most important things. Make awareness in the youth with help of street drama and other things. If NMC makes the pay and parking service in the city so, they should give concession to the citizen.

Make parking on the open space. If any citizen feels that parking is my responsibility, the parking issue will be solved,” added Adv Ajinkya Gite. Bagul expressed his words. He said the population of the city is increasing day by day. So, the number of the vehicles has also increased. NMC has started the “on street and off street parking” service. We have a mark on the Gangapur Road for authorized parking.

We have started 28 on street parkings and 5 off street parkings. We will also start public vehicle service. Due to public transport, the traffic and the number of two wheelers and four wheelers will be decreased. We will make a new policy for the parking.

Rajiv Parekh said every citizen should follow the discipline and traffic rules. Many people park their vehicle on the no parking area. If traffic police have toeing their vehicle then they fight with them. Traffic department should be taken action against signal jumping. 126 people have died due to an accident.

123 people from them without a helmet. Discipline is needed but we have some limitations. 96% of people refuse to pay a fine of no parking that’s why we have to tow the vehicles.

A panel has discussed the parking and traffic problem and they expressed hope that something comes out of this.