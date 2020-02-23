NASHIK :

As the world is confirming a jump in novel coronavirus infections which so far has made its presence felt in 30 countries worldwide after its spread in China — as part of a wide-ranging discussion on the outbreak, a panel of experts at the weekly segment of Deshdoot Samwad Katta held on Saturday discussed what individuals, institutions and NGOs can do to prepare for and prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Titled “Coronavirus: Conceptions and misconceptions”, the Deshdoot Samwad Katta was led by Executive Editor of Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times, Dr Vaishali Balajiwale in which experts Dr Vaibhav Patil, Dr Shyam Ashtekar, Dr Abujiwala and Dr Medha Upasani shared their thoughts on the rising number of cases of coronavirus around the world and also addressed anxieties about this infectious disease.

The panellists recommended inculcation of civic sense as the foremost precautionary step to curb coronavirus threat. People should exercise restraint at public places. To adopt basic protective measures is the first preventive step to save oneself from this infectious disease. If flu-like symptoms are noticed, the infected person should immediately consult the doctor for proper treatment, they said. Cold, cough, fever and stomach pain are some of the primary symptoms of the coronavirus disease.

The spread of this novel disease is fast in China as cold weather conditions are conducive to this dreaded disease, they stated adding that due to improving warm weather conditions the risk is minimised in India. “Don’t be scared. Don’t believe in rumours and consult doctors immediately if flu-like symptoms persist.

As a general precaution avoid handshake, wash your hands frequently, use mask, practice respiratory hygiene like covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, avoid spitting at public places,” the experts advised. As there is no protective vaccine developed to contain novel coronavirus, taking precautionary measures is the best preventive option one can follow, thus expressed the panellists.