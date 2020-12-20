Reach out to people: Badgujar to Sena workers

Nashik Road: Newly appointed Shiv Sena City Chief Sudhakar Badgujar has made an open appeal to party workers to reach out to people and aware them about the various pro-people schemes implemented in Nashik municipal limits if they want next Mayor of the city from Shiv Sena.



"To ensure election of the next mayor from Shiv Sena in the upcoming municipal elections, party workers need to do hard work to get elected all the Shiv Sena candidates in Nashik Road division," Badgujar appealed to party activists at Nashik Road.



For this, Shiv Sainiks should work hard and spread the social work of Shiv Sena to the people. There is no need to worry about the prospect if you effectively convey the message of the party and its work to the electorates, he said.



Introduce, aware Nashikites about the programmes and policies of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led government and Shiv Sena as a political force, through social media, said city chief Sudhakar Badgujar.



On the occasion, former district chief Datta Gaikwad said in his speech that the upcoming municipal elections are important and saffron flag should be hoisted at the municipal corporation in any case. He also appealed to all to work hard for this from now on.



Nashik Road Shiv Sena felicitated newly elected city chief Badgujar. MP Hemant Godse, Ward chairperson Jayashree Kharjul. former district chief Datta Gaikwad, former MLA Yogesh Gholap, former mayor Nayana Gholap, corporator Satyabhama Gadekar, Mangala Adhav, Jyoti Khole, Sunita Kothule, Suryakant Lavate, Ramesh Dhongade, Keshav Porje, Prashant Dive, Jagdish Pawar and party activists were present in large numbers.



Corporator Sudhakar Badgujar was recently appointed as Shiv Sena's Nashik City Chief. The reshuffle had came into force just a few days after senior leader and MP Sanjay Raut paid visit to Nashik with an eye on upcoming municipal elections.

