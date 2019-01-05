Deshdoot Katta : Classical music in city seeing golden hope

Nashik: Nashik has a legacy in Hindustani classical music beginning from Pt Paluskar and the scenario is showing progress with a growing number of artists, teachers and students in the past two decades. Artists from Nashik have represented internationally emphasising Nashik’s cultural identity.

Deshdoot Times held a discussion on the topic of classical music and Nashik at its office on Saturday where in stalwarts in classical music, vocalist Prof Dr AvirajTayade, Tabla artist Nitin Ware and NitinPawar and flute artist Mohan Upasani shared their views on classical music scenario in the city. Excerpts of what they opined.

“When I came to Nashik from Pune where I studied music under the tutelage of Pt. Bhimsen Joshi, some 28 years ago, I realised that the city had great legacy of music but not all were together. We made attempts to take along every one in the field and today we see a unity and synergy among musicians and artists”, said Dr AvirajTayade.

Nitin ware said that he and Nitin Pawar had seen the culture of Tabla in their homes as their fathers were renowned artists; however the movement was not started. Today the picture has changed with over 100 Tabla classes with about 6500 students taking lessons in Tabla. Schools, particularly international schools have included Tabla in their curriculum and it is being taught in the schools as subject.

The government has also introduced marks for such cultural subjects like music but students taking to music for the marks is not a very welcome approach. We want that children should learn the art as an art”. Said flute artist Mohan Upasani that the picture is very hopeful today.

“Parental awareness has increased and so we see children taking to Indian classical music in some or other form. We have a good number of students in all age groups learning flute. The change is that today this education may it be academic, practical and technical is all available in the city with many good teachers around”.

This scene has to further grow and so all need to take efforts opined table artist Nitin Pawar. “Today schools appointing Tabla teachers is a good sign as artists are also assured of some regular income. It is only when artists can earn a livelihood today that they will take this field seriously. Gone are the days when art was only a passion.

Today it is a profession as well and rightly so because it takes lot of education, efforts, time, patience and passion to become an artist to become accomplished takes devotion”. The city is also seeing many programmes being organised may they be of local artists or that from other cities performing. The city is also seeing a good audience for these programmes however there is a trend that classical music programmes are best preferred if they are free.

This trend needs to change”, opined the stalwarts. “Audience needs to understand that a good programme needs funds and we cannot not always depend on the sponsors. It’s a vicious circle. If we need to enrich the cultural scenario with good music we need good artists and many programmes and if these are to take place, we need a professional approach even from the audience”, states Dr Tayade.

There are positives in the field of classical music may it be increasing strength of students, more openings for artists, good programmes, forthcoming organisations that have been helping the music scenario, new concepts and experiments taking place and being well received by the public all that the city needs is a good supportive environment.