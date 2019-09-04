Deshdoot Celebrates 50th Anniversary

NASHIK:

The leading daily in Marathi journalism, Dainik Deshdoot has completed 49 years and is stepping into the Golden Jubilee celebration year. It has maintained its tradition of social awareness on various social issues since its formation during its journey.

Instituted by Shri Devkisanji Sarda the first issue of Dainik Deshdoot was published on September 4, 1970. Based on the journalistic values of truth, transparency and credibility, Dainik Deshdoot has upheld the sanctity of news. Known as the newspaper from the soil it has gained a large readership in the district as well as in the city.

It has played an important role in agriculture movement, the industrial revolution, development of sectors like education, culture in the city. It has maintained a strong bond with Nashikites and played the role of a watchdog to keeping a vigil on various government agencies and their functioning.

Remaining true to the spirit of journalism, Dainik Deshdoot has accepted changes with time, without compromise with the values and objectivity.

By starting digital edition, Dainik Deshdoot which is known for making changes as per time has entered into a digital world and started its website www.deshdoot.com in 2004. This was the first website by any Marathi daily.

In today’s cut-throat competition to break the news first, Dainik Deshddot has never lost its credibility and maintained its separate identity. It is also conducting many projects to encourage youth in the district, who are the future of the country.

While entering the 50th year, Dainik Deshdoot pledges itself to provide a proper direction to the development of the district and city.