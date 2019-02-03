Deolali Festival: Beautiful rangolis attract attention

Deolali Camp: The art of rangoli was depicted through beautiful rangolis in Deolali Festival. The rangoli measuring 10×12 feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a cynosure of all.

Former vice president of Deolali cantonment board Balwant Godse, Vasant Gurnani, Prof. Sunita Adke, Anjali Thakare, Chhaya Habde and Nitin Shinde paid a visit and praised the artistic talent of students.

160 children and elders took part in the rangoli competition which was held at Dr. Gujar Subhash high school. Suresh Mhaisdhune and Rajashri Mojad were felicitated by guests for drawing rangoli of Chhatrapati Maharaj. Krishna Lokhande, Jaymala Patole and Rajendra Tajanapure adjudged the rangolis. Jeevan Gaikwad and Sanjay Gite have organised the Festival.

Rangolis on female foeticide, environment conservation, child worker and great personalities were drawn. Sanjay Gite, Pankaj Nisal, Rahul Gaikwad and others are taking sincere efforts for the success of the Festival.