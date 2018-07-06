Denial for election work: Notices issued to 200 teachers

Nashik: Suspension notices have been issued to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who refused to do work related to updation of electoral rolls under revalidation programme announced by the election commission and for slow pace of work.

They have been asked to give clarification in next three days. If they do not give clarification, an offence will be filed against them, it has been warned. The revalidation programme of electoral rolls of 15th state assembly constituencies has been started in Nashik district.

The first phase of June 15 to 30 has been completed, but it has come to light BLOs in four constituencies in the city, Niphad and Malegaon talukas did not work. They have to register names of voters, to inspect election centre and to change residential address during this programme.

Most teachers have been appointed as BLOs. It is expected that they should collect information by visiting the voters in their spare time by handling their routine educational works. 4,927 BLOs have been appointed in 15 constituencies in the district.

Some BLOs have started to work honestly, but some teacher organisations refused to do this work and have not taken documents in their possession. The election department issued notices to BLOs earlier for refusal.

Some BLOs submitted medical certificates. Instructions have been issued to election officials of every state assembly constituency to visit every voter and to fill up individual information of voter and his family in a specified formate or app.

Orders had been issued to complete this work in June and to give report, but as this work was not completed in the city, Malegaon and Niphad talukas, notices mentioning their suspension have been issued to them.

The work in both constituencies in Malegaon, Nashik east, west, Deolali and central constituency has not completed. Notices have been issued to those BLOs who have been appointed in these constituencies.

A report regarding this has been presented to the election commission, informed Ganesh Rathod, tehsildar, election branch. Some teachers are rushed to high court against these notices. There is no stay over them.

Notices of those teachers who refuse to receive them will be stuck in the offices through which they appointed. The report will be presented to the election commission after panchanama, said N P Awari, nayab tehsildar.