Dengue toll rises to 1,025 patients in the city

Nashik: The toll of dengue positive patients has raised to 1,025, while the health department of Nashik Municipal Corporation has found 3486 suspected patients in civic limits to date. The health department is taking necessary actions against the rising figures of dengue.

The death toll by dengue is stable in civic limits. Only two deaths that were previously registered are there are on record this year. Last year the death toll was five. The Superintendent of Health Department Dr. Nitin Ravate informed that the corporation has appointed six nodal officers who are visiting city’s hospitals and houses in the area where an outbreak has been observed.

The information about the patients in private hospitals and dispensaries who are dengue-affected is also been taken by the corporation. The health department has intensified its campaign against dengue following the commissioner’s orders.

“A WhatsApp group of dengue treatment hospital has been set by the corporation, which is collecting information from all concerned doctors, provide government guidelines, inform, and coordinate, to tackle the outbreak of the dengue.

The water bodies in the city are inspected for mosquito larvae in all the divisions. The spraying of anti larvae solution, releasing of Gappi fish in water bodies, screenings of suspected dengue patients are being conducted by NMC on War footing”, said Rawat.

The spread of dengue this year been observed increased. In the year 2018, there were 957 patients found positive with 2000 suspected patients. The number was even less in 2017, in that year 863 patients were found positive with dengue.