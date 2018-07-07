‘Demonetisation, GST killed jobs’

Jeetendra Sapkale

dt@deshdoot.com

Nashik: Former union finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the central government for causing the country heavy economic losses due to demonetisation and GST.

He was speaking as a keynote speaker in a seminar organised by city Congress committee at city hall on Gangapur Road. He talked on the subject of economic situation: Low investment, no jobs.

“Demonetisation and GST killed investment and jobs in the country. Demonetisation is a mistake that caused a loss of Rs 2.5 lakh crore to the Indian economy. Before demonetisation, the GDP grew at 7.1% in 2016-17. It fell to 6.7% in 2017-18, a difference of 1.4% amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh crore,” he said.

He said that 50,000 small and medium units closed in Tamil Nadu alone due to demonetisation and at least five lakh people lost their jobs. Demonetisation has caused the loss of capital of Rs 11,000 crore.

“Demonetisation has not been able to benefit as fake currency was found in Punjab and Delhi. As many as 101 people died while they were standing in a queue outside the bank to replace demonetised currency,” Chidambaram said.

He further said that tt was expected that currency worth Rs. 11 lakh crore would be returned, but currency worth Rs. 4,000 was returned. “When asked about Reserve Bank of India about the amount, the RBI officials say they are still counting the money.

What was the purpose of the demonetisation and what was achieved with it,” Chidambaram asked. The economy runs smoothly on four tiers of growth – private investment, private consumption, export and government expenditure.

All three tiers except government expenditure are punctured. Currently Indian economy is running on three punctured tyres, he stated. “Goods and Services Tax is not a new term. When I was union finance minister I tabled it. Bharatiya Janata Party opposed it until 2014.

There is single rate in worldwide and it is approximately 13-14-15%. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address said there cannot be a single rate for Mercedes Benz and milk. As milk is essential commodity exempt it completely from GST.

The argument by Modi is fallacious and false. GST must have a single rate in entire country. It should have a standard minus and plus rate,” Chidambaram added. Currently, there are eight rates for GST.

Businessmen has to file 3 returns every month. If calculated them, he has to file 1,000 returns in India. Chartered Accountants are happy today because they are getting business in the form of filing of GST. Form 3 B in GST is illegal and false.

There is no provision to file revise return. With this refund of 40,000 exporters are held up, he reiterated. Export growth is zero in last four years. The export growth during the UPA regime was 314 billion dollars. It declined to 310 billion dollars in 2014 when NDA government came to power.

It fell further to 262 billion dollars in 2015. It was 275 billion dollars in 2016 and it is 313 billion dollars in 2017-14, Chidambaram informed. “The consumption growth is at lowest level in last 20 years. Government expenditure is growing every year. Rs. 7.2 crore spent to mobilise people for PM’s rally in Rajasthan.

The public and private capital was 34% of GDP 6-7 years ago. It is fallen to 28% today. The government has failed to address issues related to the banking sector and non-performing assets have increased from 4.6% in 2014 to 11% now,” Chidambaram said.

No additional jobs are created in last 12 months though it was assured to create 70 lakh jobs per year. Very little regular jobs were created in last 6-12 months. 2.4 crore people are actively looking for jobs, while 1.2 crore people want jobs.

Overall 3.4 crore people are wanting the jobs. NDA government is destroying the jobs. The unemployment rate is 5.7%, he said. Speaking about lynching cases, he said there is an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in the country.

“There are 19 lynching cases in the country so far. This happened over mere suspicion,” Chidambaram said. Earlier, he said that the future of the country do not depend upon the individuals like Modi and Amit Shah.

“The future of next generation does not lies in any political party, but ultimately is in your hand. You decide about your future,” Chidambaram said while concluding his keynote address. Earlier, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Ashok Chavan said, “Reality is different today.

There are an investment and employment problems today. The union government failed to follow the assurances it given before election. Modi promised to provide employment to 2 crore people every year. He also promised to deposit Rs. 15 lakh in bank account of every citizen of the country by bringing the black money in the country.”

“45,000 farmers in country committed suicide and Maharashtra is leading the suicides. People are saying that we do not want ‘Acche Din’, please give us back our old days. The fuel prices in Maharashtra are higher today. Bank and finance sector is collapsing today.

Genuine investor is suffering,” he added. While speaking about lynching of five people in Dhule district, Chavan said there is fear psychosis among people. Rajya Sabha MP and veteran Kumar Ketkar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop asking who would become Prime Minister if he is not elected.

It is a foolish question. This showed that there is instability and restlessness among BJP. The real question is what would be the picture of India after 2019, he added.

Retired High Court justice Abhay Thipse also expressed his views.