Demolition of illegal shrines; NMC seeks report from police

Nashik: Following demolition of illegal shrines which are obstructing traffic flow in Nashik city after orders by Mumbai High Court, administration of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is taking steps to remove rest 574 illegal shrines in the city.

A meeting to decide next discourse of the action was held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Rohidas Bahiram, Resident District Collector Ramdas Khedkar, Mhada official Ramesh Nisal and Assistant Commissioner of Police Shantaram Gaikwad were present.

It has been decided in the meeting to seek information about illegal shrines from police. As current period is sensitive due to ongoing agitation by Maratha Kranti Morcha, the report has been sought from the police.

An affidavit regarding the possible period of demolition of illegal shrines will be filed in the High Court after it will be received from the police, informed a civic official.

As many as 659 illegal shrines constructed before 2009. Out of them 156 shrines were demolished so far, while rest 503 shrines have not demolished yet, while 176 shrines constructed after 2009. Out of them 105 were removed and rest 71 shrines have not demolished yet, he informed further.

It is expected that those who constructed illegal shrines should remove them voluntarily. The affidavit has to be filed with the HC till August 13, the civic official added.

While hearing a petition filed in 2010 in the High Court, the HC ordered to demolish illegal shrines which are obstructing traffic flow. Orders have been issued to remove illegal shrines along roads. Total 908 illegal shrines have been found in the survey conducted by NMC.

It demolished 503 illegal shrines out of them. More than 500 illegal shrines were demolished in 2016.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation has started to demolish illegal shrines in Nagpur city. Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party showed its strong opposition for this and conducted Mahaarti programmes at some temples.

After NMC was asked about this, administration is taking steps to demolish the rest 574 illegal shrines. Though there is no opposition by ruling BJP for this, Shiv Sena showed its strong opposition.