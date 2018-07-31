Demand to take action against Wockhardt hospital

Nashik: As there was no action against Wockhardt hospital despite a report by enquiry committee and police complaint in connection with cheating of patient, enraged relatives and activists of Chhatrapati Shivaji Muslim Brigade handed over a memorandum to the Police Commissioner and requested him to take action.

Taking serious note of this, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal ordered Mumbai Naka police station to take immediate action. Meanwhile Muslim Brigade and other organisations warned to stage agitation if there is no action against the hospital.

After relatives of the patient alleged that medicines and injections were not given to patient in time and hospital staff robbed the costly injections, Wockhardt hospital administration threatened them and stated that they had their contact at higher level.

The patient and his relatives are waiting for action against the hospital since last many days.

After relatives of the patient filed a complaint with police, the district civil surgeon and health department of Municipal Corporation made enquiry into this and expressed their doubt over the treatment provided in the hospital.

Police and health mechanism are involving in correspondence only and there is still no action against the hospital. Make enquiry in detail into this matter and take strict action against concerned medical officers and employees, else a severe agitation will be staged, warned Chhatrapati Shivaji Muslim Brigade, Jijau Brigade and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Brigade.

The incident which had happened in the hospital is serious. Orders have been issued to take action against concerned hospital and guilty doctors after verification. If complaint is found true during police probe, a strict action will be taken, said Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

As per the memorandum, the report was prepared before the committee of Dr. Vijay Dhondge, secretary Nashik physician association, Dr. Nitin Chitalkar, secretary, IMA and Dr. Prashant Shete, assistant medical officer, Nashik Municipal Corporation. However Mumbai Naka police sent a letter again to the district civil surgeon to prepare the report in detail. He sent this letter to health department of NMC.