Demand to provide addl 30,000 houses: Gite

Nashik: A work is going on a large level in the district under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. Nashik district topped the state. The district which ranked 225 in the country four months ago has ranked 40 now.

Considering progress of house construction in the district, a chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Dr Naresh Gite made a demand with the government to give a target of additional 30,000 houses for the district.

The district has target to construct total 29,083 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Gramin Yojna for 2016-17 and 2018-19. Out o the target of 23,610 houses for 2016-17 and 2017-18, 20,788 houses (88%) have been completed.

The work of remaining 2833 houses is in progress. Out of 5443 houses for 2018-19, 93 houses have been completed and Dr. Gite has decided to achieve the target by August end. Zilla Parishad chairperson Shital Sangale, other office bearers and members showed their inclination for tis and efforts will be made to achieve the target in association with them, Dr. Gite informed.

Review meetings and video conferencing are being conducted time to time. As Block Development Officers and Gramsevaks showed their readiness to achive the additional target, a demand has been made to give an additional target of 30,000 houses.

The fund of Rs. 450 will be required for this and Zilla Parishad made additional demand with the government to complete target of 2022 in 2019, informed project director of district rural development system Pramod Pawar.