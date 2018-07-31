Demand for tur dal rises at ration shops

NASHIK: With the lowering of price to Rs 35 per kg for tur dal at ration shops in the district, demand for tur from consumers has registered a substantial rise of 1043 quintals for August from July’s 1940 quintals of supply.

It is crystal clear from the figures of July when compared it to the August requirement of tur. The district supply office has procured 2983 quintals of tur dal priced at Rs 35/kg for August. Of which, about 550 quintals has so far been supplied to ration shops throughout the district, while 2433 quintals of tur dal is yet to be procured from the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Earlier, in the month of July, the district supply office had procured 1940 quintals of tur dal under the public distribution system (PDS) to met demand of the ration shop consumers.

Thus, the requirement for tur dal from consumer has risen by 1043 quintals – from 1940 quintals in July to 2983 quintals for August, informed by Mahesh Shelar, assistant district supply officer, Nashik on Tuesday.

There are as many as 2609 fare price shops in the district supplying subsidized food to its consumers. Earlier on July 3, the district supply office, for the first time, had procured 1740 quintals of tul dal priced at Rs 35/kg under the public distribution system.

Last year prices of tur dal were skyrocketed at Rs 140 per kg. Realising the severity of the situation, the state govt had then made available tur dal at a guaranteed price of Rs 85/kg.

Currently, tur dal is being sold in the ranges of Rs 55 and Rs 60 in the open market.

Meanwhile, the district supply office has procured 34,378 quintals of wheat and 28,950 quintals of rice under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) apart from 91,010 quintals of wheat and 60,670 quintals of rice under the ‘Pradhanya’ for the month of August. AAY is a Government of India sponsored scheme to provide highly subsidized food to millions of the poorest families.

Demand for tur dal priced at Rs 35/kg, from consumer has risen by 1043 quintals – from 1940 quintals in July to 2983 quintals for August.

– Mahesh Shelar, assistant district supply officer, Nashik