Defence innovation hub announced at Nashik

Satpur: The second defence innovation hub in India is being started at Nashik to empower Make in India initiative started by the Prime Minister with an objective to manufacture equipments related to the defence sector, announced Minister of State for Defence Dr. Subhash Bhamre at HAL Ojhar on Thursday.

With an initiative by CIA, stalls by various industries related to defence sector were set up in HAL area. Dr. Bhamre inaugurated this expo. At that time, he made this announcement.

District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, MP Hemant Godse, joint secretary of DIPJ Sanjay Jajoo, chairman of Bharat Forge R S Bhatia, chairman of HAL R Madhavan, director general of DRDO P K Mehta, chief assistant of Indian navy rear admiral Mohan Doss, deputy chief Lieutenant General S S Hasabnis, Air Marshal of Indian airforce V R Choudhari, secretary of defence ministry Dr. Ajay Kumar and vice president of defence department of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Commandant Mukesh Bhargve were present on the dais.

Indian industries have the capability on large scale. Considering this, the Prime Minister has urged to manufacture defence equipments which are being imported and focus on their export.

As a part of this, first defence innovation hub having 30,000 industries has been set up at Coimbatore and followed by this second opportunity has been given to Nashik. With this, MSME sector in Nashik area will get new norms.

There will be an effort to expand a network of 250 industries affiliated to HAL for the creation of defence eco system. Responding to appeal by Government of India 500 applications have been received. Of them, 450 licences were from the state.

Those who have taken a licence for manufacture of defence equipments have gone up to 425 from 215. Earlier, Sanjay Jajoo welcomed the guests and stated that an important opportunity has been received due to HAAL for Nashik Innovation Centre.

Informing that bigger changes have taken place in defence sector in last some years, R S Bhatia said that new defence manufacture policy is a bigger change in it. The purpose is to speed up the productivity of the country.

There will be an effect on import due to Indian production and productivity of Indian industries will be increased three-fold. In addition, speed in productivity can be experienced through the use of innovative technologies, he added.

Chairman of HAL Madhavan informed that industry partners are coming forward to manufacture defence equipments. Indian industries will get encouragement due to Make in India.

Ajay Kumar confided that Nashik would become a leading centre in aviation defence sector due to its network of MSME industries. District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan also confided that industries in Nashik defence ministry with the availability of education institutes, water and transport facilities.